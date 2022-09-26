English
    Apple rolls out firmware update for AirPods Pro 2

    Apple's 5A377 firmware update features bug fixes and improvements

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple is rolling out a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. The new update promises bug fixes and "other improvements" but Apple is pretty vague about what has been improved.

    As with all OTA updates, its being rolled out in phases, so you should soon see a notification pop-up if it hasn't already. You will get the notification when the earbuds are charging in their case.

    The new update will carry version number 5A377. If you aren't sure whether earbuds are already updated, head to settings on your paired iPhone or iPad, then tap on Bluetooth, and then finally, tap on AirPods. The firmware version number will be in the about section, accessed by tapping on more info.

    Apple launched the AirPods Pro 2 in India for a price of Rs 26,900. They are powered by the new H2 chip, which Apple claims come with improved ANC and Transparency mode. The powerful H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert.

    The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) also comes with Personalised Spatial Audio for an even more immersive listening experience. Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Now, users can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple AirPods Pro 2 #Firmware updates #wireless earbuds
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 01:49 pm
