Apple reportedly working on new Apple Watch Models with display and speed upgrades

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is working to update to its Apple Watch line with a new display and new monitoring sensors

Apple is working on new Apple Watch models that will come with a new display, speed improvements and new suite of sensors to monitor body temperature Bloomberg reports.

Sources tell the publication that Apple plans to release the new models this year and they will come with a faster processor, better display and more wireless connectivity options. This will be followed next year with an update to the main Apple Watch model and a follow-up to Apple Watch SE.

Apple is also going to include new sensors on the models and planned to launch with support for measuring body temperature but it looks like that has been pushed back to 2022.

A sensor that monitors blood-sugar levels is unlikely to be released soon either. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also testing a new display with thinner borders and a new lamination technique that will put the display closer to the front cover.

A new rugged model dubbed "explorer" or "adventure" edition was to due to launch earlier this year but has been pushed back to 2022. The sources also said that Apple's plans aren't set in concrete yet and are subject to change.

Apple has so far declined to comment on the report.