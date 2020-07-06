Apple removes 4,500 games from its App Store in China to comply with new policies

Apple has reportedly removed at least 4,500 games from its App Store in China. The decision has been taken by Apple as it came under pressure by the new Internet policy of the Chinese government. The tech giant removed over 3,000 games from its app store in just two days in the last week, in what can be seen as one of the biggest game purges on Apple's App Store.

TechNode reported that the new regulations require game developers to gain approval from Chinese regulatory agencies before uploading their apps to Apple's App Store in China. Foreign companies have to partner with local companies to legally launch pay-to-play games in China and are not permitted to directly apply for the license.

Todd Kuhns, marketing manager at AppInChina, told TechNode; "We are seeing unprecedented numbers of games dropping off the Apple App Store China daily since Apple implemented this new policy on July 1. Sadly, because China only approves about 1,500 game licenses a year, and the process itself takes six to 12 months, most of these apps will be waiting a long time before they are allowed back on the store."

To be precise, 1,571 games were removed on July 1, while 1,805 and 1,276 games were removed on July 2 and July 3, respectively. Further estimates suggest that over 20,000 apps could be affected in total owing to the new Internet policy introduced by Chinese regulators.

According to data from Sensor Tower, China is Apple's biggest App Store market, with sales of USD 16.4 billion a year. The figure is around 15.4 billion per year in the US. In China, Apple currently has roughly 60,000 games that have paid or in-app purchases.