App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple removes 4,500 games from its App Store in China to comply with new policies

To be precise, 1,571 games were removed on July 1, while 1,805 and 1,276 games were removed on July 2 and July 3, respectively.

Apple has reportedly removed at least 4,500 games from its App Store in China. The decision has been taken by Apple as it came under pressure by the new Internet policy of the Chinese government. The tech giant removed over 3,000 games from its app store in just two days in the last week, in what can be seen as one of the biggest game purges on Apple's App Store.

TechNode reported that the new regulations require game developers to gain approval from Chinese regulatory agencies before uploading their apps to Apple's App Store in China. Foreign companies have to partner with local companies to legally launch pay-to-play games in China and are not permitted to directly apply for the license.

Todd Kuhns, marketing manager at AppInChina, told TechNode; "We are seeing unprecedented numbers of games dropping off the Apple App Store China daily since Apple implemented this new policy on July 1. Sadly, because China only approves about 1,500 game licenses a year, and the process itself takes six to 12 months, most of these apps will be waiting a long time before they are allowed back on the store."

Close

To be precise, 1,571 games were removed on July 1, while 1,805 and 1,276 games were removed on July 2 and July 3, respectively. Further estimates suggest that over 20,000 apps could be affected in total owing to the new Internet policy introduced by Chinese regulators.

related news

According to data from Sensor Tower, China is Apple's biggest App Store market, with sales of USD 16.4 billion a year. The figure is around 15.4 billion per year in the US. In China, Apple currently has roughly 60,000 games that have paid or in-app purchases.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Apple #China #gaming

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.