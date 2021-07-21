Apple readying 2022 iPhone line-up with 5G: Report

Image Credit: Pranav Hegde

Apple is planning a 5G line-up of iPhones for 2022. These will include the company's first budget smartphones in over two years.

The report by Nikkei suggests that Apple will move away from 4G smartphones for next year's marquee iPhone line-up and will also sell a cheaper version of its popular budget model, iPhone SE, with 5G compatibility.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Sadly, it looks like the iPhone mini is going to be cut once again from the line-up after not performing as well as Apple would have hoped. The new line-up is planned for release in the first half of 2022 and will run on Apple's in-house A15 processor but will borrow 5G capability from Qualcomm's X60 modem.

The iPhone SE will apparently be similar to the iPhone 8 in design and will have a 4.7-inch LCD display. SE has been a big seller for Apple in 2020 but the iPhone 12 mini by comparison saw its production orders slashed in half for 2021 after poor sales.

For 2022, Apple will replace the mini with a larger iPhone Pro Max.

A source close to Nikkei confirmed Apple's plans and said, "It is pretty much decided that there won't be a Mini next year, and there will be a relatively cost-effective version of the largest iPhone Pro Max instead. However, the designs for the detailed specifications for the four new models next year are not yet locked in."