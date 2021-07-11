MARKET NEWS

Apple quashes a bug on iPhones which disabled WiFi on certain networks

The bug disabled the iPhone's network capabilities when connected to certain WiFi networks

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
First discovered by Secret Club founder Carl Shou, a bug in the iPhone's networking system disabled WiFi functionality when connected to certain networks with the SSID "%p%s%s%s%s%n". The only solutions that worked to fix the issue were to either reset network settings or connect the iPhone to iTunes and use a system restore point.

Apple's latest Beta for iOS 14.7 Beta 5 seems to have fixed the issue. People are now reporting that the iPhone no longer seems to loose network functionality when connected to the SSID and a similar problem with the SSID "%secretclub%power" that was again found by Carl Shou also appears to have been resolved. The second one was even more egregious since it seemed to be immune to resetting network settings, requires users to connect to the desktop to manually remove the WiFi name or restore the iPhone using a backup.

This was confirmed by the YouTube Channel Zollotech, who ran tests to see if the latest beta still had the flaw.

This is an important fix since it would really easy to dupe unsuspecting users into connecting to the network and setting up the SSID is also easy to do.

Though the update isn't available to the general public just yet, it would be wise for Apple to roll this out to as many people as soon as possible.
Tags: #Apple #iPhone
first published: Jul 11, 2021 06:06 pm

