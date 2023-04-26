 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Apple plans AI-powered health coaching service, mood tracker and iPad health app

Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project.

The Apple Watch Series 8, which was released last year.

Apple Inc. is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new technology for tracking emotions, its latest attempt to lock in users with health and wellness features.

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project. The idea is to use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiatives haven’t been announced yet.

The move is part of a broader health push at the company, which has made such features central to its devices, especially the Apple Watch. Its latest efforts also include an expansion of the health app to the iPad and features that could help users with poor vision.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the Cupertino, California-based company’s plans.