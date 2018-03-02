App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 01, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple patents a screen that works as a keyboard

The illustration and text alongside make it pretty clear that the displays are different in nature and would serve different purposes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple, the largest technology firm in the world by market cap, has received a patent for a device which would use the second display as a dynamic keyboard. The patent titled "dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections" was awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

There are two implementations of the design which are described in the patent application. The implementation utilises a permanent hinge around which both displays can rotate similar to a laptop. The second implication allows the screens to be detached and be used separately along the lines of Microsoft Surface.

The illustration and text alongside make it pretty clear that the displays are different in nature and would serve different purposes. One is an LCD and the other is OLED, and hence cannot be used as a dual screen within the scope of the system.

A number of polarised and wave layers will be used on both the displays to make sure that the glare from one screen to the another is minimum. The patent details how these polariser and wave layers would work.

related news

The scope of the device could be futuristic. The dual display setup could provide context-sensitive controls or be used as a sketching surface using maybe an Apple Pencil. However, these experiences would come at a price. Users who choose to transition could miss the traditional feel of using a keyboard.

Though merely obtaining a patent does not mean that the product will definitely come to the market. There are numerous patents obtained by Apple which have never been materialised.

tags #Apple #Technology

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC