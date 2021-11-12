Apple patent reveals privacy glasses that block others from peeping into your iPhone screen

Apple has filed a new patent for a pair of glasses that will block out others from viewing the screen content on the iPhone. One of the features spotted in the application is called Privacy EyeWear, which will show the on-screen content on your iPhone only while you are wearing it. This also means that other users next to you will not be able to view the content on the screen.

The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, states that the glasses relates to “providing personalised graphical outputs to systems for displaying vision-corrected graphical outputs and standard graphical outputs on an electronic device.”

“In some embodiments, a user may interact with the calibration graphic to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the display of the device (iPhone). If a user desires privacy or doesn’t want a nearby person to view what is presented on the display, the user may interact with the calibration graphic to make the graphical output illegible,” the report further reads.