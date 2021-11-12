MARKET NEWS

Apple patent reveals privacy glasses that block others from peeping into your iPhone screen

Alongside, Apple seems to be working on Face ID profiles for the same user.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST

Apple has filed a new patent for a pair of glasses that will block out others from viewing the screen content on the iPhone. One of the features spotted in the application is called Privacy EyeWear, which will show the on-screen content on your iPhone only while you are wearing it. This also means that other users next to you will not be able to view the content on the screen.

The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, states that the glasses relates to “providing personalised graphical outputs to systems for displaying vision-corrected graphical outputs and standard graphical outputs on an electronic device.”

“In some embodiments, a user may interact with the calibration graphic to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the display of the device (iPhone). If a user desires privacy or doesn’t want a nearby person to view what is presented on the display, the user may interact with the calibration graphic to make the graphical output illegible,” the report further reads.

Alongside, Apple seems to be working on Face ID profiles for the same user. The patent describes another system that can distinguish details of the user’s face such as the hairstyle, moustache, sunglasses, reading glasses, no glasses, beard, etc. Apple could integrate both the patents and possibly even implement them in future products. That being said, it does not necessarily confirm that the iPhone 13 (Review) maker will certainly include the patented tech in its products.
Tags: #Apple #iPhone #smartphones
first published: Nov 12, 2021 03:32 pm

