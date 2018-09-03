Apple offers to replace faulty iPhone 8 logic board free of cost

Apple has initiated 'iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program', wherein it will repair logic boards on faulty iPhone 8 devices free of cost. The affected devices have been facing issues like unexpected restarts, frozen screen, or inability to turn on at times.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the affected units were sold between September last year and March this year in several countries, which includes India, China, Japan and the US.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect,” the company said.

To the uninitiated, logic board in a mobile phone is akin to a motherboard on a computer and houses all the logic circuitry of a smartphone along with the processor (the brain of any device, also known as CPU) and RAM. The board is also responsible for controlling peripherals such as display, camera, graphic card, etc.

However, the company is extending free of service repair only to those iPhone 8 device with an eligible serial number. It has provided a URL where users can check whether their device qualify for the program.

Apple said the program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the eligible iPhone 8 devices. It added that the device will be subject to an examination prior to sending it to the repair centre for service.

“If your iPhone 8 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair. The program covers affected iPhone 8 devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit,” it added.