Apple offering free battery replacement for select 2016, 2017 MacBook Pro models

Apple will replace the battery of select 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that cannot charge past one percent. The iPhone 12 maker announced the replacement program following the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1. The OS update was released to address the issue that prevented the battery from charging in select MacBook Pro models.

Apple has published a new support article on its website. It mentions that some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro users may experience an issue where their laptop battery does not charge past 1 percent. The battery health status on the affected devices will also indicate "Service Recommended." If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue.



In macOS Big Sur, choose Apple menu > System Preferences, click Battery, select Battery in the sidebar, then click Battery Health.



In macOS Catalina or earlier, hold the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu.





MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)



MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)



MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)



MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)



MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)



MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)



If your 2017 or 2016 MacBook Pro exhibits the issue, you can contact Apple to get your battery replaced for free. Your computer will be examined prior to service to verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement.

Even if you are not experiencing the issue, it is recommended that you install the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update. Apple has also released the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. To check, choose System Preferences from the Apple menu and click Software Update to check for updates.