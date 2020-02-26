Apple of the eye: Five of 10 best-selling smartphones in 2019 were iPhones

Samsung's budget A-series helped it gain four spots in the top-10 best-selling smartphones of 2019. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/9 Research firm Omdia has released a list of best-selling smartphones in 2019. Apple dominated the market last year with five iPhones making it to the top-ten smartphones of 2019. 2/9 Apple iPhone XR topped the list with 46.2 million units sold worldwide during 2019. The smartphone was launched in September 2018 and since then has been the best-selling smartphone every quarter till Q4 2019. 3/9 The second best-selling smartphone of 2019 was the iPhone 11. Apple priced the iPhone 11 cheaper than its predecessor, the iPhone XR. Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 retails in India for Rs 64,900. 4/9 The next three spots were taken by Samsung's budget A-series smartphones, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A20, respectively. The three budget smartphones were launched during Q1 of 2019. Samsung sold 30.3 million units of the Galaxy A10, 24.2 million Galaxy A50 units and 19.2 million units of the Galaxy A20. 5/9 Apple's current flagship and most expensive smartphone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, was the sixth best-selling smartphone of 2019. Over 17.6 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro Max were sold in 2019. Notably, the iPhone 11 series was launched in September last year, and yet managed to enter the top-10 list of smartphones in 2019. 6/9 A surprising entry in the top-10 best-selling smartphones of 2019 is the iPhone 8. The smartphone was launched in 2017 alongside the iPhone X. According to the report, Apple sold 17.2 million units of the iPhone 8. 7/9 Another budget smartphone making it to the list of top-selling smartphones of 2019 is Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7. The smartphone was launched during Q1 2019 and Xiaomi managed to sell over 16.4 million units. 8/9 Apple iPhone 11 Pro was the eighth best-selling smartphone of 2019. The Pro smartphone sits between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. After its launch in September last year, Apple sold over 15.5 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro during the last few months of 2019. 9/9 The last smartphone in the top-10 best-selling smartphones of 2019 is the Galaxy j2 core. Before it was discontinued, Samsung sold over 15.2 million units of the Galaxy J2 Core. First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:31 pm