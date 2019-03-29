Apple News+ subscription accused of violating App Store guidelines

Apple has been accused of violating its own App Store guidelines with the latest Apple New+ subscription service.

According to Dave DeLong, an iOS developer, the Apple News+ sign-up screen is in violation App Store guidelines imposed on third-party developers.

The Apple News+ app doesn’t disclose pricing and other subscription-related information in the way other third-party developers are forced to do so on the Apple App Store. The sign-up page also doesn’t link a privacy policy or contain any details on how to cancel a subscription.

As per guidelines, exact details of what a user gains by subscribing, the duration of each subscription period, how users can manage their subscription and how and when payments are charged must all be disclosed to users who sign-up for third-party services with automatic renewals policies.

One user who checked out the service, iOS developer Dave DeLong, posted screenshots of the subscription sign-up page on Twitter, noting that it does not link to a privacy policy or contain information on how to cancel a subscription, both of which are required by Apple's guidelines.



Hey @apple, your auto-renewing subscription screen is in violation of guideline 3.1.2 and your app should be rejected.

For starters… no links to privacy policy or support page; no info on how to cancel. pic.twitter.com/drvAZRZzqi — Dave DeLong (@davedelong) 26 March 2019

DeLong accused the Cupertino company of violating its App Store guidelines.

While several responses in DeLong’s Twitter thread have expressed frustration with the tech giant for not following its own rules, other users have pointed out that the Apple News+ subscription isn’t a third-party app and should be exempt from these rules.

However, this is not the first time when Apple has been accused of wrongdoing. In the past, Apple has sent people unwanted push notifications promoting their services on Apple Music and Carpool Karaoke.