Apple Music's Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos features now available in India: Everything you need to know

Apple Music has officially announced the availability of Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, and Dolby Atmos features to Indian users. The new features are accessible to Apple Music users in India at no additional cost and can be accessed through Apple Music on iOS and iPadOS, MacOS, and Apple TV.

Apple Music’s premium audio features were previously rolled out to users in the US and global markets back in June. In India, an individual subscription plan for Apple Music will set you back at Rs 99 per month. Additionally, the subscription starts at Rs 49 per month for students and Rs 149 for the Apple Music Family plan. You can also access Apple Music and the new features if you are subscribed to Apple One.

Gadgets 360 also reported that Apple Music users in India will also have access to Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, and Dolby Atmos on the Android version of the app soon, although no timeline has been provided. Apple has also rolled out a number of curated playlists that support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, which includes tracks from Indian artists including Divine, Badshah, and AR Rahman, among others.

Additionally, Apple also confirmed that a vast chunk of Apple Music’s catalogue, more than 75 million songs, are available to subscribers in Lossless Audio. Some of these tracks and albums will also be available in High-Resolution Lossless.

How to turn on Lossless Audio on Apple Music?

Head to Settings > Music > Audio Quality and then choose different resolutions for connections such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Lossless Audio tiers start at CD quality, 16-bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24-bit at 48 kHz. Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24-bit at 192 kHz. You can also activate Dolby Atmos from these settings.