Apple Music Lossless is coming soon to India but there's one way to get it before everyone else

It isn't available in India right now but here is all you need to know to prepare yourself for the update

Apple Music Lossless rolled out in the US and some other markets earlier this month. The iPhone 12 maker, at the WWDC 2021, confirmed that its Music service’s lossless feature, along with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, will release for free. The update won't go live for everyone at once and is being rolled out in a phased manner slowly. Users in India are yet to get the compression-less audio streaming feature. In case you are trying to find the answer to the question "How to get Apple Music Lossless in India", there is a way to get it before it is available to everyone.

A Reddit user posted a method that requires users to create an Apple ID to get Apple Music Lossless. If you are an iPhone user (or you use any Apple device for that matter), you are aware that users are required to create an Apple/ iCloud account to download apps and sync their data across devices. Each ID can download or access services available in their region.

Using the same method, this Reddit user claims that he could get access to Apple Music Lossless after he created a UAE ID. The user had to fill in some basic details, including his sister’s debit card from the country to get three months of free Apple Music trial. He was also able to access the Dolby and Lossless options in the device settings after logging back to his original Apple ID.

We tried the steps and managed to get Apple Music Lossless. However, the feature was unavailable after a few hours. That being said, we would not recommend trying these steps as it does not guarantee you continuous support for the feature.

Apple has confirmed that Apple Music Lossless is coming soon to India. The company has not announced the exact launch date of the rollout yet.