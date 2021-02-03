Apple Music is down for several users across the globe

Rank 3 | Apple Music | Number of subscribers: 60 million (Image: apple.com)

If you are experiencing issues with Apple Music right now, chances are you are probably not alone. The current outage is affecting Apple Music and iTunes, with a surge of reports seen on Downdetector.

The outage is preventing server-side components like Radio, Browser, and Listen Now. Users are also unable to search for music in Apple Music’s catalogue. Apple Music subscribers are also experiencing issues accessing the platform on products that rely on streaming like Amazon Echo.

A look at Downdetector suggests that the search and playback issues seem to have started at around 07:00 pm IST. Apart from streaming music, users are also experiencing problems with the log-in and website.



It does appear we are experiencing some issues at the moment. You can view system status of Apple services here: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm We appreciate your patience while we work on it.

— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) February 3, 2021

Apple has acknowledged the downtime. The company’s official support handle on Twitter confirmed issues with Apple Music.