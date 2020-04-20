Apple Music can now be streamed via any web browser

Apple Music has received support for streaming via a web browser. The company was testing Apple Music for the web under its beta program since September 2019. Prior to this, Apple Music was available via iTunes on macOS and Windows, apart from the native Music app on iOS and Apple Music app on Android.

To stream Apple Music via a web browser, users will need to subscribe to the service, In India, Apple Music subscription holds a monthly fee of Rs 99 per month for individual accounts, whereas Family accounts with up to six users can pay Rs 149 per month. Currently, Apple Music offers over 60 million songs and access to various playlists, albums, etc.

Users can visit the Apple Music website on any browser to stream audio content just like they do on iTunes. The web version will come in very handy for Windows users who stream audio content from Apple Music on their iPhone or iPad. Moreover, the user interface is clean and fairly similar to what Apple offers on Mac, iPhone and iPad.

Users who have not tried Apple Music can avail a three-month trial offer, after which they will have to subscribe for streaming content. Students can avail a special discounted price and subscribe to Apple Music in India for Rs 49 per month. The tariff, in general, is relatively much more affordable than what Apple charges in international markets like the US.