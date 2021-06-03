Apple moves to three day work weeks starting September

Tim Cook sent out a mail to his employees asking them to return to office in early September

It looks like Apple will slowly be moving back to the status quo when it comes to working in the office starting early September. As reported on by The Verge, Tim Cook sent out a mail to employees asking them to return to the office three days a week. People will have the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Friday's but teams that need to work with each other will be expected to come back for four to five days a week.

In the email sent out to employees, Cook stated that while, "we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other."

He also said video conferencing narrowed the distance between them, "but there are things it simply cannot replicate.”



The future of work at Google is flexibility. The majority of our employees still want to be on campus some of the time yet many would also enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple days a week…

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 6, 2021

Employees will also get the option of working remotely for up to two weeks a year. Compared to other technology giants like Google and Facebook, Apple has been rather conservative in its approach.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has stated that "The future of work is flexibility" and the company will allow employees the option of working from home permanently if their role and position permits.

To be fair, there is a certain chemistry that cannot be obtained while working remotely, as Tim Cook puts it, “I know I’m not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we’ve all built.”