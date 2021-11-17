Apple may ship over 80 million iPhone 13 units during holiday quarter: Report

The iPhone 13 models received some major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models getting major display improvements as well.

Apple may sell over 80 million units of the new iPhone 13 models during the first fiscal quarter of 2022, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The analyst believes that the company will achieve the feat despite the ongoing chip shortage.

Ives in his investor note viewed by AppleInsider stated that the demand for iPhone 13 series is surpassing supply by 15 percent. Many of the iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have a longer wait time on several online and offline channels. A recent report claimed that the gap between supply and demand will last until February 2022. However, despite the constraints, Ives estimates over 80 million units being shipped by Appel during the fiscal quarter.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read: iPhone 13 review

“Despite the chip shortage and Rubik's Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs," Ives said. The analyst further stated that Apple is on track to sell around 40 million iPhone units between Black Friday and Christmas, which could represent a record holiday pace for the company.

The iPhone 13 models received some major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models getting major display upgrades as well. Apple launched the four iPhone 13 models with a larger battery, a faster A15 Bionic chip, up to three camera sensors on the back, each packing a larger sensor.

Also read: iPhone 13 Pro review