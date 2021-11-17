MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple may ship over 80 million iPhone 13 units during holiday quarter: Report

Many of the iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have a longer wait time on several online and offline channels.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
The iPhone 13 models received some major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models getting major display improvements as well.

The iPhone 13 models received some major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models getting major display improvements as well.

Apple may sell over 80 million units of the new iPhone 13 models during the first fiscal quarter of 2022, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The analyst believes that the company will achieve the feat despite the ongoing chip shortage.

Ives in his investor note viewed by AppleInsider stated that the demand for iPhone 13 series is surpassing supply by 15 percent. Many of the iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, have a longer wait time on several online and offline channels. A recent report claimed that the gap between supply and demand will last until February 2022. However, despite the constraints, Ives estimates over 80 million units being shipped by Appel during the fiscal quarter.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read: iPhone 13 review

“Despite the chip shortage and Rubik's Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs," Ives said. The analyst further stated that Apple is on track to sell around 40 million iPhone units between Black Friday and Christmas, which could represent a record holiday pace for the company.

Close

Related stories

The iPhone 13 models received some major upgrades in the camera and battery department, with the Pro models getting major display upgrades as well. Apple launched the four iPhone 13 models with a larger battery, a faster A15 Bionic chip, up to three camera sensors on the back, each packing a larger sensor.

Also read: iPhone 13 Pro review

The iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage. iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, is available for Rs 69,900. iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro India price starts at Rs 1,19,900.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Nov 17, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.