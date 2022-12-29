Apple may release an iPhone Fold in 2025

Apple may release a foldable iPhone in 2025, according to a report from Apple Insider. The phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, and will ship with new features. The report says that there is enough evidence to suggest that the iPhone fold exists but Apple may never end up releasing it.

The concept is currently only known about internally within Apple, and has popped up a few times in patent applications. Apple has been known to investigate new technologies through patents and testing.

The report says that the internal prototype is either a tablet that can fold into a phone or a clamshell design that opens into a full-screen phone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

Early rumors about the device suggested that Apple was working on a device similar to Microsoft's Surface Duo, and that it resembled an iPhone 11 with a hinge in between two displays.

Rumors say that Apple has already started testing these two folding designs - clamshell and dual-screen. Apple is also conducting feasibility tests on OLED and micro-LED displays.

Reports seem to be mixed on when Apple actually plans to launch the foldable. Analyst Min-Chi Kuo believes that it could happen by 2023 at the earliest. Other rumors indicate even later dates - 2024 or 2025.

Moneycontrol News

