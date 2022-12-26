Apple may postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4 till 2024: Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may delay the launch of the next generation iPhone SE smartphone to 2024.

Kuo says that Apple is seeing "lower-than-expected" shipments of its "mid-to-low-end iPhones" which includes the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14 Plus.

There are also apparent concerns about the full-screen design of the iPhone SE 4, which could lead to increased production and manufacturing costs. This will increase selling prices for the phone as well.

Kuo says that Apple will look to reduce, "unnecessary new product development expenses" during a time of global recession.

The iPhone SE 2022 launched in India for starting at Rs 43,900. In our review, we said that Apple's smartphone best suited users that were upgrading from an iPhone 6, 7 or 8.

It gave them a familiar experience but with newer, more powerful hardware. It's also great for people looking to dip their toes into Apple's ecosystem, offering them a lightweight design but with better software support and longevity.