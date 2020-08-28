Apple may not bundle accessories with iPhone 12 models: Report

As Apple gears up to launch its new iPhone 12 series in the next couple of months, rumour mills it seem are slogging extra hard. According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the upcoming iPhone 12 models will not be bundled with accessories.

The TrendForce report notes that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will be more expensive to manufacture due to the 5G support. Apple may remove accessories from the box to maintain or reduce the cost of the iPhone 12 models. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant could also boast the environmental benefits of the move to remove accessories from the box.

The removal will result in lesser plastic waste and slimmer packaging. This could also boost sales of AirPods. However, removing basic accessories may not go down well with audiences, especially considering the high prices of the iPhone 12 models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claims Apple plans to introduce a new 20W fast charging that will be sold separately. Kuo also suggests that the new iPhone 12 models will be similarly priced to the iPhone 11 lineup.

The report notes that the iPhone 12 will be priced between USD 699 to USD 749, while the iPhone 12 Max will start from USD 799. The two ‘Pro’ iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced from USD 1,049 and USD 1,149, respectively.

The TrendForce report also notes that all the upcoming iPhone 12 models will feature Flexible AMOLED screens. The new iPhones will feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chipsets built on a 5nm process node.