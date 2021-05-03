MARKET NEWS

Apple may launch first foldable iPhone: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The device is expected to sport an 8-inch QHD+ Flexible OLED panel.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Apple may ship up to 20 million units of the foldable iPhone in the first year.

When it comes to smartphone innovation, Apple has gone from leading the pack to playing catch up. And, that trend is set to continue in the foldable smartphone segment, with renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting that the company might hold out until 2023 to launch the foldable iPhone.

According to the report, Kuo suggested that Apple’s foldable iPhone would arrive in 2023 and sport an 8-inch QHD+ Flexible OLED panel. The news comes from an investor note shared on May 3 obtained by 9to5Mac. The report also suggests that the analyst expects Apple to ship up to 20 million units of the foldable iPhone in the first year.

The report says, “At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design. We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future.”

He also notes that Apple’s cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages will allow Apple to dominate the foldable device trend of the future. Kuo also believes that the iPhone Fold or foldable iPhone will adopt a silver nanowire touch solution for the device’s display. He claims that this display technology will be required for future foldable devices that support more than a single fold.
TAGS: #Apple #iPhone #smartphones
first published: May 3, 2021 12:18 pm

