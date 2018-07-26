Apple may give Qualcomm modems a miss leading to slower next-gen iPhones

Apple’s next generation iPhones could have significantly slower download speeds than that of rival Android-powered devices.

According to a report by CNET, Qualcomm’s chief financial officer George Davis said that Apple has decided to use its competitor’s modems for its new iPhones.

The head of Qualcomm’s chip business Cristiano Amon clarified that this does not mean that the partnership between Apple and Intel has ended permanently, but it is on a standstill for now. He added that the dynamic nature of the industry could see Qualcomm back to producing modems for Apple soon.

Though Qualcomm did not specify which company will provide modems for iPhones, going ahead, but the buzz in the industry is that it would be Intel.

Moneycontrol could not confirm the development independently.

Qualcomm used to supply modems for all iPhones models made since the 4S in 2011 but Apple gradually incorporated Intel-made chips into about 50 percent of its phones – mainly those running on T-Mobile and AT&T networks.

Apple and Qualcomm have been engaged in patent battles since the beginning of 2017 and this move with Intel gave Apple more leverage against the latter. However, the move has been criticised for limiting customers’ network speeds.

The CNET report says that the plan to source all its modems from one company could considerably affect Apple’s supply chain, making it harder to meet growing demand for its iPhones. Another jarring issue that Apple could face is slower download speeds. Speedtester Ookla reported that Qualcomm-powered devices are generally much faster than Intel-powered ones, even though Intel has made big strides in its technology.

In January 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm claiming that the global microchip manufacturer was taxing Apple for technological breakthroughs it had ‘nothing to do with’ – basically charging Apple for its own innovation.

Qualcomm responded that its technology is a combination of connectivity, multimedia, GPS, imaging and much more. It said that without its tech, the iPhone would not exist in the first place.