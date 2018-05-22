App
May 22, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may come up with a cheaper HomePod at $199: Report

Apple ventured into the home assistant market in February this year with HomePod priced at $349 (Rs 23,700 approx.). The market is dominated by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facing stiff competition in the home assistant market, Apple may come up with a cheaper HomePod device to lure more customers. The device could be $150 cheaper than the current entry-level HomePod device.

Reportedly, Apple is in talks with Chinese firm MediaTek to launch a cheaper version. Tech news portal of Sina reported about the possible collaboration. MediaTek, however, refused to comment on the matter.

The device when launched will not be under the Apple brand. It will be listed under the Beats brand that is owned by Apple.

Apple ventured into the home assistant market in February this year with HomePod priced at $349 (Rs 23,700 approx.). The market is dominated by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

Google which also ventured into the market recently, is selling Google Home Mini at Rs 4,099 and Google Home at Rs 8,999. Amazon has four devices in its Echo range which are similarly priced. Echo Dot is available at Rs 4,099, Amazon Echo is selling at Rs 8,999, Echo Spot can be purchased for Rs 12,999 and Echo Plus is priced at Rs 14,999.

Battle for voice assistant supremacy: Is Amazon Echo a better bet than Google Home?

As per data provided by IHS Markit, in 2017, Amazon Alexa devices dominated the market with 62 percent share. Google Assistant was second with a 13 percent share. One-fourth of the market was shared by other players.

statistic_id789633_global-intelligent-assistant-market-share-2017-and-2020

Interestingly, the forecast for the year 2020, shows that Amazon Alexa’s share will shrink to nearly half of 2017 and Google will start commanding on nearly one-fourth of the market. 43 percent of the market will be shared by other players which include Apple.

The forecast data, though does not explicitly mention Apple, suggests that the Cupertino-based giant will certainly grow. In a price sensitive market, the new device will further the cause.

With a possible cheaper version, it is expected that the HomePod will soon make an entry to markets like India where it is yet to launch.

