Apple may cancel some upcoming games on Apple Arcade to focus on engagement

Earlier this year, Apple reportedly ended contracts with several game studios that were set to launch new titles on Apple Arcade. Apple’s game subscription service features a library of quality games that do not have in-app purchases or advertisements.

The Cupertino, California headquartered company wants to pursue titles that it thinks will help it better retain subscribers, Bloomberg reported. Apple Arcade executive told some contracted developers it is seeking out games with high levels of ‘engagement’, the report stated.

When Apple Arcade first launched in 2019, the company was more concerned with the quality and variety to keep subscribers on the service. However, the recent report suggests that the company is more interested in games that will keep players coming back to the service.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said, “Apple Arcade has redefined what a gaming service can be, putting unlimited play at the fingertips of subscribers and their families across all their Apple devices. We are proud to have launched the first-ever mobile game subscription service that now features more than 120 games, many of which are award-winning and widely celebrated for their artistry and gameplay. The vision has always been to grow and evolve the Apple Arcade catalogue, and we can’t wait for our users to try the games developers are working on now.”

Apple Arcade is available in India for Rs 99 per month after a one-month free trial period. A singe Arcade subscription can be used by all family members and does not contain in-app purchases. Since its launch, the company has added over 120 titles on the platform, with new titles being added on an almost weekly basis.

The company has spent between one and five million dollars on multiple titles so far. Apple has also told developers that it will work with them on future games that meet Arcade’s new requirements.