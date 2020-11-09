Apple MagSafe and MagSafe Duo charger listed on India online store

Apple has listed the new MagSafe charger and MagSafe Duo charger on its online store in India. The MagSafe charger was unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series and is being made available as an accessory for Rs 4,500. The Apple India online store has also listed leather cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s MagSafe charger can be used to charge the iPhone 12 series at 15W. For the iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe charger can charge the smallest iPhone 12 model at 10W. The magnetic charger is reportedly only compatible with Apple’s 20W charger, which would cost Rs 1,900.

The MagSafe Duo charger, on the other hand, can charge two devices at a time. This means that you can use the Duo charger to charge your Apple Watch SE (Review), or any other Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 12. The MagSafe Duo charger can also be used to charge your AirPods with wireless charging case. Apple has listed the MagSafe Duo Charger on the Apple India online store for Rs 13,900.

The MagSafe chargers are also compatible with other Qi-certified devices. This means that you can keep your older iPhone models that are wireless charging-compatible or any other device with Qi-wireless charging support on the MagSafe charger. However, keep in mind that these devices will not stick onto the charger like the iPhone 12 models or the Apple Watch.

iPhone 12 models come with magnets that help them attach to the MagSafe charger.

Apple currently only ships a USB Type-C charging cable with the iPhone 12 series. The company decided to stop shipping the iPhone 12 with a charging adapter to reduce carbon emissions.

You need to spend an additional Rs 1,900 on the 20W USB Type-C charging adapter to use the USB Type-C to Lightning cable that Apple provides in the box with the iPhone 12 series. You can also use compatible third-party adapters for the same.