Apple MacBook Pro to get 1080p webcam like the 24-inch M1 iMac

The publication Mashable reports that Apple is ditching the touch bar for the yet unannounced next generation MacBook Pros

Apple MacBook Pro is expected to launch later in 2021. Ahead of the rumoured launch, some key specs and details of the 2021 M1X MacBook Pro have leaked online. According to a new report, the upcoming Pro Apple MacBook will get an upgraded webcam.



I know a lot people are referencing Linus’s video (which is a great video by the way) but it’s good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup.

— Dylan (@dylandkt) July 10, 2021

Apple’s current-generation MacBook Pro M1 features a 720p front camera. The iPhone 12 maker could bring an upgrade to the MacBook Pro’s low-resolution camera later this year. According to a leaker, the upcoming MacBook Pro will feature a 1080p webcam. The company has already introduced a 1080p webcam on the 24-inch iMac M1 launched earlier this year. The tipster notes that Apple will extend the hardware upgrade to all its upcoming Macs.

It is rumoured that the new MacBook Pro with an M1X chip will launch alongside the iPhone 13 series in September. However, the company will start shipping the Pro laptop in October. The September Apple event is typically for the iPhone launch. This year, Apple is expected to host the iPhone 13 launch event in September. The company is also rumoured to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.

Rumours are rife that the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Both variants will have a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.