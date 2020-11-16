Apple looking to roll out a 'Christmas surprise' soon: Report

Technology giant Apple is reportedly working towards revealing a "Christmas Surprise" next month.

Over the last couple of months, Apple has been launching a whole new range of products along with its two rumoured products, AirPods Studio and AirTags, that are yet to be released.

According to IANS, the code found in the recent beta of iOS 14.3 suggests that it is rolling out basics to third-party item tracking support to the Find My app and additional support for AirTags.

While AirPods Studio was also expected to launch at one of the events conducted over the past few months, the company may announce these products sooner, the report said.

However, few reports have suggested that AirTags and AirPod Studio is scheduled to launch early next year.