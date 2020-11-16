PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple looking to roll out a 'Christmas surprise' soon: Report

Over the last couple of months, Apple has been launching a whole new range of products along with its two rumoured products, AirPods Studio and AirTags, that are yet to be released

Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Apple is reportedly working towards revealing a "Christmas Surprise" next month.

Over the last couple of months, Apple has been launching a whole new range of products along with its two rumoured products, AirPods Studio and AirTags, that are yet to be released.

According to IANS, the code found in the recent beta of iOS 14.3 suggests that it is rolling out basics to third-party item tracking support to the Find My app and additional support for  AirTags.

While AirPods Studio was also expected to launch at one of the events conducted over the past few months, the company may announce these products sooner, the report said.

However, few reports have suggested that AirTags and AirPod Studio is scheduled to launch early next year.

On November 11, Apple launched the new Mac mini in India alongside the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at the One More Thing Apple Event.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #AirPods #Airtags #Apple #Apple news #Business #world

