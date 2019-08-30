App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on September 10

In an invite to the event on Thursday, Apple teased a five-colored version of its logo, implying launch of more colors for its new iPhone models.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc will host an event on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

In an invite to the event on Thursday, Apple teased a five-colored version of its logo, implying launch of more colors for its new iPhone models.

The company has been in the storm's eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China.

Close

Apple faces levies of 15% imposed by the Trump administration on major products made in China such as smartwatches and wireless headphones on Sept. 1, with a tariff on its biggest seller, the iPhone, to take effect on December 15.

Sales of iPhone dropped to less than half of the company's total revenue in its latest quarter for the first time in seven years.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:52 am

tags #Technology #World News

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.