Apple launches macOS Monterey update for Mac, MacBook, iMac

Apple Inc has released macOS Monterey for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac models. The new macOS update brings with it features like SharePlay, Live Text and Focus mode. While macOS Monterey doesn’t bring any major visual overhauls, it does have some security improvements under the hood.

macOS Monterey: How to download the update

Apple's macOS Monterey is available for download as an OTA update. Users can go to the Apple logo at the top-left corner of the screen and then click on System Preferences. Here, you will see the new update notification if your system is eligible for the macOS Monterey download.

macOS Monterey: Mac models eligible for update



Mac Pro - Late 2013 and newer



Mac Mini - Late 2014 and newer



iMac - Late 2015 and newer



MacBook Air - Early 2015 and newer



MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and newer



MacBook - Early 2016 and newer



iMac Pro - 2017 and newer



Apple has already confirmed the list of MacBook and iMac models eligible to get the new macOS Monterey update.MacOS Monterey will roll out to the following eligible devices:

New macOS Monterey features

The new macOS update doesn’t bring an interface face-lift but focuses on improving the user experience. With SharePlay, users can FaceTime their friends and family members and watch a movie/ listen to music or even share the screen to consume content together.

It also brings Focus mode, which s filters notifications from apps and people based on what the user wants to focus on in that moment. When a user has Focus set on their Mac, it automatically sets across their other Apple devices. While using Focus, a status is automatically displayed in Messages and supported communication apps, like Slack, so others know not to interrupt when users are wrapping up a project or on vacation.