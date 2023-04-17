 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple launches its savings account with 4.15% interest rate for US users

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs. (Photo: Apple)

Apple on April 17 launched its Apple Card savings account with a 4.15 percent annual percentage yield (APY). This is another financial feature the Cupertino-based firm is bringing to Apple Card owners in the US.

According to a company statement, the new account requires no minimum deposit or balance and users can set up an account from the Wallet app on their iPhones.

The company said in a press release that once a savings account is set up, all future Daily Cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. The Daily Cash destination can also be changed at any time, and there’s no limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn. To build on their savings even further, users can deposit additional funds into their savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

Apple said it will launch the savings account through Goldman Sachs.