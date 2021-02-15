Get Active India Challenge for Apple Watch users in India announced; Check how to participate

Apple resellers have launched the Get Active India Challenge for Apple Watch users. The new challenge is aimed at encouraging users to get active and stay fit by closing their Activity rings (Stand/Move/Exercise) on their Apple Watch everyday. Participants can join the challenge by selecting their city and earn points to make their city win.

The Get Active India Challenge starts on February 15 and will go on until March 14. Users need to close the activity rings daily to complete the challenge.



Download Challenges App on your iPhone



Enter the code ‘India’



Select the city you would like to represent as your team



Cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Rest of India



Based on the individual’s body weight, participant’s are assigned a Move goal by the Challenges App. The Move goal in Challenges App is not the same as the Move goal you have set for yourself on your Apple Watch.



By closing the Activity Rings everyday, participants accumulate points which improves the ranking of the city they represent on the overall leaderboard.

Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Move and Exercise Ring. A maximum of 36 Move and 36 Exercise points can be earned each day.

They can also earn 1 point for each Stand hour. A maximum of 14 Stand points can be earned each day. Participants earn 12 bonus points each day on closing all three Activity Rings in one day.

Each day, participants are awarded an Achievement badge on the Challenges App basis the points earned.