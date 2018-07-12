App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:53 PM IST

Apple launches faster processors on MacBook Pro

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc unveiled new features on the MacBook Pro on Thursday, including faster core processors, larger memory and better security to 13-inch and 15-inch models with touch bar.

The iPhone maker said the 8th-generation Intel processors will make the 15-inch model up to 70 percent faster and the 13-inch model up to two times faster.

The new MacBook Pro includes support for up to 32GB of memory, an improved keyboard for quieter typing and will also be able to compile code faster.

The company said that the Apple T2 chip, first introduced in the iMac Pro, will provide better system security and also bring voice assistant Hey Siria to the Mac for the first time.

In April, the 13-inch MacBook Pros without touch bars had come under scrutiny, with some users reporting battery-related issues. Apple had said it was not a safety issue and had offered worldwide free replacement for such batteries.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:50 pm

