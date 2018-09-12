Apple launch event 2018 LIVE: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, launched; iPhone XR, iPad Pro and more expected

Live now
Sep 12, 2018 11:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
iPhone XS will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $999.
iPhone XS Max will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $1,099.
iPhone XR will come in 64GB/128GB/512GB storage variants and will start at $749.
iPhone XR will be powered by the same A12 Bionic chip which powers its elder brothers, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
iPhone XR comes with true-depth sensor to enable FaceID.
iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP wide-angle rear camera with aperture rate of f/1.8 and OIS for stable images.
iPhone XR sports 6.1 inch LCD notch display with 1792 x 828 pixel resolution.
Apple announces budget smartphone, iPhone XR with IP67 water and dust resistance and Liquid Retina display.
Along with improvements to HDR and portrait modes, the new iPhoneXS and iPhone XS Max now allows users to adjust the depth in the background for photos taken in bokeh mode, even after the photo has been clicked.
The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come sport dual-rear cameras with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.
The A12 Bionic chip with a 7 nm design, has six cores with more than 6 billion transistors. The processor comes with dedicated neural engine which brings multiple machine learning and artificial intelligence features.
According to Apple, the new chipset consumes 1/10th of energy than the previous generation and helps apps launch 30 percent faster.
iPhone XS Max is the largest phone Apple has built and it will be powered by the A12 Bionic chip -- the first 7nm processor, also the fastest processor ever from Apple's stable.
The newest iPhones will come with a massive 512GB built-in storage.
Apple iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS sport TrueTone Displays with HDR 10 feature.
Apple iPhone XS Max display will come with 2688x1242p resolution along with 453 ppi.
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both sport Super Retina display.
Apple has also announced the iPhone XS Max.
iPhone XS comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
iPhone XS will come with an edge-to-edge screen and will come in Gold, Silver and Space Gray colours.
Cook announces the all new iPhone and as speculated, the new smartphone will be called iPhone XS.
Tim Cook takes the stage once again and starts talking about the iPhone.