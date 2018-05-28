Apple knew about the bendgate in iPhone 6, internal documents show

A new internal document filed in a US court has revealed that Apple was aware of bendy iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus — the problem which resulted in a class action lawsuit against the company.

The company never publically admitted that such a problem persisted with its phone despite being aware of the results of internal tests which found that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are significantly more likely to bend than the iPhone 5S.

The document made public by the US District Court judge Lucy Koh, and accessed by the publication Motherboard, says, “Apple internal testing ‘determined that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, and that the iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s’”.

Due to the unwanted characteristics, the phones developed a fault dubbed as touch disease — a flaw that causes the touchscreen to work intermittently. The repair community attributed the flaw to bending associated with normal use.

Apple, however, maintained that the flaw was a result of phones being “dropped multiple times on a hard surface and then incurring [sic] further stress on the device.” The company had offered to repair the phones if it exhibited such problem at a charge of $149.

Apple had earlier in a statement said that it “perform[s] rigorous tests throughout the entire development cycle including 3-point bending, pressure point cycling, sit, torsion, and user studies. iPhone 6 and 6 Plus meet or exceed all of our high-quality standards to endure everyday, real life use.”

The phones were released in 2014 and soon users across the world reported that the Aluminium build was very easily bendable.