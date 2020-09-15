172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-kicks-off-critical-holiday-season-with-watch-that-monitors-blood-oxygen-5844841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 11:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen

Reuters

Apple Inc on September 15 introduced a new Apple Watch that monitors blood oxygen, kicking off a fall product lineup for a holiday shopping season that will be unlike any other due to COVID-19.

Apple was expected to update several products including iPads and headphones at an event on Tuesday broadcast from its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Its biggest seller - the iPhone - is expected to be announced next month after executives have said its launch will be delayed by several weeks because of pandemic-related disruptions.

Apple shares have soared this year even as the virus has crippled economies around the world, thanks in large part to booming sales of work-from-home items.

Apple shares were up 2 percent on Tuesday after climbing more than 50 percent for the year, well ahead of the 23 percent gain for the Nasdaq. Even though Apple stock has fallen from a record high earlier this month, it remains near its $2 trillion stock market valuation.

How the new products sell during the holiday shopping season in many markets will largely define how well Apple performs for its entire fiscal year, which started this month.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 11:00 pm

