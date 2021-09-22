Apple is working on mental health monitoring: Report

The company is researching ways to detect mental well-being

Apple is working on ways to track mental well-being. This will work by collating a wealth of data mined from the sensors on the iPhone that will include mobility, activity, sleep tracking, general behaviour and more.

A report by The Wall Street Journal says that Apple is working with the University of California in Los Angeles on the new technology. They have also tied up pharmaceutical company Biogen. Apple has given the project a code name - Seabreeze. This information has been gathered by sources close to the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The research is still in early stages according to the report and may or may not lead to new device features. It all depends on reliable algorithms that will have to be crafted to study various patterns of behaviour. Researchers are still hopeful that reliable code can analyse and predict abnormal behaviour.

There is a heavy interest in the project from within Apple. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams who leads Apple's Health initiatives is apparently excited for the project and is keen on the potential for iPhone's to address and discover signs of depression and anxiety. The biggest benefit, of course, will be the early detection and treatments of mental ailments.

One problem could be the extent of user-tracking required for data gathering. Apple could potentially bypass the security concerns by making the algorithms work on-device and not send data to servers.

Apple has also partnered with Duke University on ways to detect autism in children by using the iPhone's camera to observe how children focus.