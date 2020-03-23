Apple is reportedly working on AirPower from scratch

Apple is reportedly still working on its wireless charging mat — AirPower. According to a new report, the company is ‘re-engineering’ the product from scratch to fix issues.

In March 2019, Apple confirmed that it would not release the AirPower, citing difficulties in bringing the company’s high standards to the product. However, according to Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant is internally working on AirPower.

“No guarantee that they’ll finalise and release it, but they haven’t given up yet and they’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway,” Prosser tweeted.

Overheating due to multiple 3D charging coils in close proximity was said to be a primary reason for the failure in AirPower’s release. Prosser’s tweet thread further states that none of the prototypes supports Apple Watch.

The AirPower charging mat was showcased as being capable of wirelessly charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. An innovation, tons of Apple faithful were looking forward too. The mat would be able to charge three devices simultaneously with unique technology that would utilise multiple coils.