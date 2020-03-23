Apple is reportedly working on AirPower from scratch

AirPower charging mat was showcased as being capable of wirelessly charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously.
Apple is reportedly still working on its wireless charging mat — AirPower. According to a new report, the company is ‘re-engineering’ the product from scratch to fix issues.
In March 2019, Apple confirmed that it would not release the AirPower, citing difficulties in bringing the company’s high standards to the product. However, according to Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant is internally working on AirPower.
“No guarantee that they’ll finalise and release it, but they haven’t given up yet and they’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway,” Prosser tweeted.
The AirPower charging mat was showcased as being capable of wirelessly charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. An innovation, tons of Apple faithful were looking forward too. The mat would be able to charge three devices simultaneously with unique technology that would utilise multiple coils.
Note: None of the current prototypes support Apple Watch - that’s their biggest hurdle right now.
They refuse to release a version that did not work with Apple Watch.
They’re re-engineering from scratch.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 22, 2020
