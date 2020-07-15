Apple is likely to ship the iPhone 12 with a new braided lighting cable

Apple iPhone users have often complained about the charging cable’s durability, which starts wearing out and breaks after a few months of use. While the cable’s quality has certainly improved over the years, the problem still persists. Apple may finally address the issue by including a braided Lightning to USB Type-C charging cable with the iPhone 12.



iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable (via. 充电头网) pic.twitter.com/mla5HCKGRU

— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 14, 2020

A leaker has uploaded the images of what the new iPhone 12 Lightning cable could look like. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 charging cable will have USB Type-C to Lightning connectors at either end. A notable tipster ( @L0vetodream ) also approves the leak and suggested Apple is indeed working on a new cable for iPhone.

If the rumours are true, it confirms that Apple will keep the Lightning connector on the next generation iPhone instead of the much-requested USB-C. This also clears the air on the doubts over the inclusion of the charging cable in the iPhone 12 box.

