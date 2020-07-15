App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple is likely to ship the iPhone 12 with a new braided lighting cable

Your iPhone lightning cable durability woes are likely to get resolved.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple iPhone users have often complained about the charging cable’s durability, which starts wearing out and breaks after a few months of use. While the cable’s quality has certainly improved over the years, the problem still persists. Apple may finally address the issue by including a braided Lightning to USB Type-C charging cable with the iPhone 12.

A leaker has uploaded the images of what the new iPhone 12 Lightning cable could look like. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 charging cable will have USB Type-C to Lightning connectors at either end. A notable tipster (@L0vetodream) also approves the leak and suggested Apple is indeed working on a new cable for iPhone. 

If the rumours are true, it confirms that Apple will keep the Lightning connector on the next generation iPhone instead of the much-requested USB-C. This also clears the air on the doubts over the inclusion of the charging cable in the iPhone 12 box. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 series specifications, price, storage options leaked

Previously, it was reported that Apple will not ship the iPhone 12 with a charging brick and wired EarPods. The company is likely to make a 20W fast charging adapter available as an optional purchase. Apple also sent a survey to iPhone users asking what they did with the USB charging adapter of their previous iPhone after replacing it with a new model.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 11:37 am

