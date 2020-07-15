Apple is likely to ship the iPhone 12 with a new braided lighting cable

Your iPhone lightning cable durability woes are likely to get resolved.
Apple iPhone users have often complained about the charging cable’s durability, which starts wearing out and breaks after a few months of use. While the cable’s quality has certainly improved over the years, the problem still persists. Apple may finally address the issue by including a braided Lightning to USB Type-C charging cable with the iPhone 12.A leaker has uploaded the images of what the new iPhone 12 Lightning cable could look like. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 charging cable will have USB Type-C to Lightning connectors at either end. A notable tipster (@L0vetodream) also approves the leak and suggested Apple is indeed working on a new cable for iPhone.
iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable (via. 充电头网) pic.twitter.com/mla5HCKGRU
— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 14, 2020
If the rumours are true, it confirms that Apple will keep the Lightning connector on the next generation iPhone instead of the much-requested USB-C. This also clears the air on the doubts over the inclusion of the charging cable in the iPhone 12 box.
