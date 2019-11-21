App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple is hiring candidates for building 'next generation of media apps for Windows'

Apple currently has few apps like iTunes and iCloud, that run on Windows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is looking for software engineers who can help build media apps for Windows. The Cupertino-based tech giant has listed a new job opening and is inviting potential candidates to develop the ‘next generation of media apps for Windows’.

Apple currently has few apps like iTunes and iCloud, that run on Windows. This seems fairly old and dated, especially after Apple breaking iTunes up into three separate apps in macOS — Music, TV, Podcasts. None of the three apps has been made available for Windows as yet. Sure Windows users can still use Apple TV Plus or Apple Music, but they need to use the web version instead of a dedicated app on Windows 10.

Apple’s job listing reveals that the iPhone maker has plans for introducing Windows apps that are similar to what it offers on Mac. The job listing, first spotted by Neowin, reads  ‘experience with UWP is a big plus’. This means Apple is looking to develop media apps using Universal Windows Platform.

Building apps using UWP would allow Apple bringing Apple Music and Apple TV apps on Windows 10 and Xbox One. It could be a big boost as currently there is no way to stream Apple TV Plus content on the Xbox.

It is currently unknown when will the media apps be available on Windows. Nonetheless, the job listing is a great sign for Windows users who want to use some of Apple’s services in the future.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Apple #Technology

