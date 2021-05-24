Apple iPod touch may come in iPhone 12 body; launch likely alongside iPhone 13 series

The renders reveal that the iPod touch will have squared edges. It is also likely to come in multiple colour options.

Apple iPod touch is rumoured to make a comeback after two years. Word is that the new iPod touch may have a design similar to the iPhone 12 and it could be launched during with the iPhone 13 series.

The iPod touch design renders have leaked online. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, in collaboration with Twitter users AppleLe257 and Apple Tomorrow, has uploaded the images that reveal that the iPod touch will have squared edges. It is also likely to come in multiple colours.

The design renders further reveal that the iPod touch will have a single camera on the back. It will continue to have a notch on the front for Face ID and other sensors. The display size is currently unknown. However, Apple could launch the iPod touch with a 5.4-inch or a 6.1-inch display found on the iPhone 12 mini (Review) and iPhone 12 (Review), respectively.

It would also be interesting to see if it will the features to make the most of the recently announced Apple Music Lossless feature. The company has announced that Apple Music users will get high-quality, lossless audio and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos for free.