Apple iPhone XR the best-selling smartphone worldwide in Q3 2019, three Oppo and Samsung smartphones in top-10

The newly-launched iPhone 11, too, was amongst the best-selling smartphones during the third quarter of 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Research firm Counterpoint, in its latest report, has revealed the best selling smartphones worldwide during Q3 2019. The list includes many mid-range smartphones, which led to a 9 percent YoY increase in sales but a 30 percent year-on-year decline in revenue 2/10 Apple iPhone XR continues to top the list of best-selling smartphones around the world in Q3 2019. iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone right from the quarter it was launched, i.e. Q3 2018. iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828 resolution, Apple A12 Bionic chip with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Other iPhone XR specifications include a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 7MP front camera, etc. iPhone XR is currently available on various e-commerce websites for Rs 47,900 for the 64GB variant. 3/10 Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A10, was the second-most selling smartphone during Q3 2019. Samsung has replaced the Galaxy A10 with Galaxy A10s on its India website. Galaxy A10 was launched in India for Rs 8,490 and featured a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, an Exynos 7884 SoC with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 13MP f/1.9 primary lens, 5MP front camera, and a 3,400 mAh battery. 4/10 Another Samsung smartphone making it to the top-10 best selling smartphones in Q3 2019 is the Galaxy A50. The smartphone was launched alongside the Galaxy A10 earlier this year in India. Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9610 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 25MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, a 25MP front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A50 has been replaced with the Galaxy A50s with better cameras. 5/10 Oppo A9 was the fourth best-selling smartphone during Q3 2019. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, a 4,020 mAh battery, a 16MP f/2.0 front camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup on the back. Oppo A9's successor, the A9 2020, has been launched in India with better cameras and faster internals. 6/10 Apple's latest iPhone 11 was successful in making its way to the globally top-selling smartphones in its launch quarter. iPhone 11 was launched in India for Rs 64,990 and comes in five colours and three variants with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB memory. iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, 4GB RAM and a 3,190 mAh battery. Other iPhone 11 specifications include a dual-camera setup on the back housing two 12MP wide and ultra-wide sensors. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera which also doubles as a Face ID module. 7/10 At number six was Oppo A5s, which was launched in April in India for Rs 9,990. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Optics on the back features a 13MP + 2MP sensors, whereas, for selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. Oppo A5s has a 4,230 mAh battery. 8/10 Samsung Galaxy A20, launched earlier this year in India for Rs 12,490, was the seventh most-selling smartphone in Q3 2019. The smartphone has been replaced by the Galaxy A20s. Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 7884 SoC with 3GB + 32GB memory, 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP front camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. 9/10 The A5 was the third Oppo smartphone to make it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2019. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM, a dual-camera setup on the back with a 3MP + 5MP setup and an 8MP sensor at the front. The device gets a 4,230 mAh battery and boots on Android 8.1 based Color OS 5.1 out-of-the-box. 10/10 In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei P30 made it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2019. The smartphone was launched before the US banned Huawei from selling its products, which allows it to receive Google updates. Huawei P30 features 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a teardrop notch, a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory and a 3,650 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. Other Huawei P30 specifications include a 40MP + 16MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0. First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:35 pm