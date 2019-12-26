Apple iPhone XR the best-selling smartphone worldwide in Q3 2019, three Oppo and Samsung smartphones in top-10

In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei P30 made it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2019. The smartphone was launched before the US banned Huawei from selling its products, which allows it to receive Google updates. Huawei P30 features 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a teardrop notch, a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory and a 3,650 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. Other Huawei P30 specifications include a 40MP + 16MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0.