you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone XR the best-selling smartphone worldwide in Q3 2019, three Oppo and Samsung smartphones in top-10

The newly-launched iPhone 11, too, was amongst the best-selling smartphones during the third quarter of 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Research firm Counterpoint, in its latest report, has revealed the best selling smartphones worldwide during Q3 2019. The list includes many mid-range smartphones, which led to a 9 percent YoY increase in sales but a 30 percent year-on-year decline in revenue

Apple iPhone XR continues to top the list of best-selling smartphones around the world in Q3 2019. iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone right from the quarter it was launched, i.e. Q3 2018. iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828 resolution, Apple A12 Bionic chip with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Other iPhone XR specifications include a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 7MP front camera, etc. iPhone XR is currently available on various e-commerce websites for Rs 47,900 for the 64GB variant.

Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A10, was the second-most selling smartphone during Q3 2019. Samsung has replaced the Galaxy A10 with Galaxy A10s on its India website. Galaxy A10 was launched in India for Rs 8,490 and featured a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, an Exynos 7884 SoC with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 13MP f/1.9 primary lens, 5MP front camera, and a 3,400 mAh battery.

Another Samsung smartphone making it to the top-10 best selling smartphones in Q3 2019 is the Galaxy A50. The smartphone was launched alongside the Galaxy A10 earlier this year in India. Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9610 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 25MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, a 25MP front camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A50 has been replaced with the Galaxy A50s with better cameras.

Oppo A9 was the fourth best-selling smartphone during Q3 2019. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, a 4,020 mAh battery, a 16MP f/2.0 front camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup on the back. Oppo A9's successor, the A9 2020, has been launched in India with better cameras and faster internals.

Apple's latest iPhone 11 was successful in making its way to the globally top-selling smartphones in its launch quarter. iPhone 11 was launched in India for Rs 64,990 and comes in five colours and three variants with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB memory. iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, 4GB RAM and a 3,190 mAh battery. Other iPhone 11 specifications include a dual-camera setup on the back housing two 12MP wide and ultra-wide sensors. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera which also doubles as a Face ID module.

At number six was Oppo A5s, which was launched in April in India for Rs 9,990. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Optics on the back features a 13MP + 2MP sensors, whereas, for selfies, there is an 8MP front camera. Oppo A5s has a 4,230 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A20, launched earlier this year in India for Rs 12,490, was the seventh most-selling smartphone in Q3 2019. The smartphone has been replaced by the Galaxy A20s. Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 7884 SoC with 3GB + 32GB memory, 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP front camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The A5 was the third Oppo smartphone to make it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2019. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM, a dual-camera setup on the back with a 3MP + 5MP setup and an 8MP sensor at the front. The device gets a 4,230 mAh battery and boots on Android 8.1 based Color OS 5.1 out-of-the-box.

In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei P30 made it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2019. The smartphone was launched before the US banned Huawei from selling its products, which allows it to receive Google updates. Huawei P30 features 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a teardrop notch, a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory and a 3,650 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. Other Huawei P30 specifications include a 40MP + 16MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #Oppo #Samsung #smartphones

