Apple iPhone users could soon set Spotify as default music app to play songs via Siri

Apple could soon allow users to set-up Spotify or any other third-party app as their default music service when using Siri to play songs. The new iOS 14.5 beta update has revealed the feature spotted first by Reddit users.

Currently, when iPhone users ask Siri to play a song, the voice assistant plays it from Apple’s native Music app or the Apple Music service. A new beta update will let users select the music service of their choice. After installing the iOS 14.5 update on iPhone, you could be prompted to select the music streaming service of your choice. A screenshot of the prompt message was posted on Reddit. The list includes various music streaming services that users could opt for when playing songs via Siri. The list also includes Apple’s own Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Once the app is selected, Siri defaults the service to play songs. This means that you could soon play music via Siri without specifically having to mention the streaming service provider’s name. Currently, if you want to play a song on Spotify, you need to activate Siri and say, “Hey Siri, Play [Song Name] on Spotify.” The feature will rule out the need to mention the app’s name and will directly play songs from the default third-party app chosen by the user.

According to users who have played with the feature, it only works with specific phrases at the moment, and sometimes revert back to ‌Apple Music‌, so it sounds like there's still some work to do on Apple's end before it's fully consistent.

The same update will give users an option to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID and a paired Apple Watch. The unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature works when Face ID detects you are wearing a mask and unlocking the device.