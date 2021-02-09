MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPhone users could soon set Spotify as default music app to play songs via Siri

Currently, when iPhone users ask Siri to play a song, the voice assistant plays it from Apple’s native Music app or the Apple Music service.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Apple could soon allow users to set-up Spotify or any other third-party app as their default music service when using Siri to play songs. The new iOS 14.5 beta update has revealed the feature spotted first by Reddit users. 

Currently, when iPhone users ask Siri to play a song, the voice assistant plays it from Apple’s native Music app or the Apple Music service. A new beta update will let users select the music service of their choice. After installing the iOS 14.5 update on iPhone, you could be prompted to select the music streaming service of your choice. A screenshot of the prompt message was posted on Reddit. The list includes various music streaming services that users could opt for when playing songs via Siri. The list also includes Apple’s own Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Once the app is selected, Siri defaults the service to play songs. This means that you could soon play music via Siri without specifically having to mention the streaming service provider’s name. Currently, if you want to play a song on Spotify, you need to activate Siri and say, “Hey Siri, Play [Song Name] on Spotify.” The feature will rule out the need to mention the app’s name and will directly play songs from the default third-party app chosen by the user. 

According to users who have played with the feature, it only works with specific phrases at the moment, and sometimes revert back to ‌Apple Music‌, so it sounds like there's still some work to do on Apple's end before it's fully consistent.

The same update will give users an option to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID and a paired Apple Watch. The unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature works when Face ID detects you are wearing a mask and unlocking the device.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Apple iPhone with Face ID can be unlocked using Apple Watch in iOS 14.5 developer beta update
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iOS 14 #iPhone #Spotify
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.