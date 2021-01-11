MARKET NEWS

Apple iPhone SE 3, AirPods Pro second-generation launch tipped for April 2021

Apple was previously tipped to launch the new AirPods Pro in Q1 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 launch is tipped for Q1 2021. Amid launch rumours, a new report has surfaced detailing the AirPods Pro second-generation design. Apple is also tipped to launch the third-generation iPhone SE in April 2021 alongside the truly-wireless earbuds (TWS).

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro will come with a redesigned charging case. According to Mac Otakara, the case will remain 21mm. However, it will be taller at 46mm and have a width of 54mm. The current generation AirPods Pro charging case comes with a 45.2mm height, 60.6mm width, and a 21mm thickness.

Reports of a redesigned AirPods Pro have been around for quite a while. Previously, it was reported that the Apple AirPods Pro will sport a circular design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, etc. 

A compact design is also said to be introducing more challenges in integrating ANC, wireless antennas, microphones, and other components. Apple will finalise the design of the upcoming AirPods Pro after finding a way out to come over these challenges.

No other details are available about the AirPods Pro 2.

The Mac Otakara report also claims that Apple iPhone SE 3 is in for an April 2021 launch. The company launched the second-generation Apple iPhone SE last year in April. We could see a refreshed iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display. However, there have been reports of Apple iPhone SE Plus launching with a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch display with a Home Button.

Apple is also tipped to launch the AirPods third-generation with a design similar to the current-generation AirPods Pro. There could be a small stem and replaceable silicone ear-tips. Apple is also said to be working on making battery life better on the third-generation AirPods.

There is also an affordable AirPods Max model called AirPods Max Sports Edition in the works. The rumoured Apple AirPods Max Sports Edition will launch in mid-2021 for around $400 (roughly Rs 29,500). It will come with silicone material and a smaller set of earpads.
TAGS: #AirPods #Apple #iPhone
first published: Jan 11, 2021 10:52 am

