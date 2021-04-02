Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications tipped; 2023 model to feature hole-punch display

The rumour mill is churning out some Apple iPhone 13 leaks ahead of its rumoured September launch. Word on the web is that Apple could delay the launch to October or even November due to the global chip shortage. While we wait for more details on that, some details on the Apple iPhone SE specifications have surfaced on the internet. According to a new report, the next iPhone SE 2020 successor won’t launch this year. Apple will instead launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022.

This 2022 iPhone SE will come with a 4.7-inch display. The report comes from display analyst Ross Young, who claims that the 4.7-inch iPhone SE will have an LCD. It is likely to sport the home button and Touch ID, considering the screen size and the overall form factor. The Apple iPhone 12 mini (Review) is almost the same size as the iPhone SE 2020. We can expect the 2022 Apple iPhone SE to come with some bezels around the display.

Young further reveals that the next iPhone SE might come with sub-6GHz 5G network support. The Apple iPhone 12 (Review) lineup running on Apple A14 Bionic chip. If the iPhone SE 2022 comes with the next-generation chip, it is likely to come with 5G support.

The analyst further claims the 6.1-inch iPhone SE launching in 2023 will come with a hole-punch cutout instead of the notch cutout. There have been rumours of Apple launching the iPhone 14 with a punch-hole cutout.