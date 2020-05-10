Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale to commence soon on Flipkart, 'notify me' page goes live

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2nd gen last month and announced its India prices as well. The company has not revealed the iPhone SE launch date for India yet. However, according to Flipkart, the new iPhone SE will go on sale soon. A teaser image regarding the latest Apple iPhone device is live on the Flipkart website.

This teaser claims that the iPhone SE 2020 is “Coming Soon” to the platform. Additionally, the image has a “Notify Me” button where interested buyers can sign up for updates. Once you tap on the notify me button, you’ll be asked to submit your phone number and email address for details.

This teaser image for the upcoming smartphone also indicates that iPhone SE 2020 is a Flipkart Unique product. It is likely that the smartphone will not be available on other e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.

Apple iPhone SE launched in India for Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options have also been launched for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The new iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Along with thick bezels at the top and bottom, there is a Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

The iPhone SE features an A13 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series. The phone is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification.

There is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. The camera comes with features like Portrait mode (six effects like Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus, etc. The iPhone SE can shoot videos in 4K at up to 60 fps and 1080p slo-mo videos at 120 or 240 fps, among others.

For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc. Battery-wise, Apple said the iPhone SE offers the same amount of battery life as the iPhone 8 and can run videos for up to 13 hours and audio for 40 hours. The iPhone SE comes with a 5W charging brick, but supports 18W fast charging that needs to be bought separately. Further, it also supports wireless charging.