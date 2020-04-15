App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launch delayed? Here is everything we know so far

According to several reports, the affordable iPhone will start at $399.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple was expected to launch the iPhone SE 2020 on April 15 but it has not been confirmed by the US smartphone giant as of now. The launch of the rumoured entry-level iPhone has been delayed several times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, new reports have strongly suggested that Apple will quietly launch the iPhone SE 2020 on April 15.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech had previously claimed that Apple would launch the iPhone 9 on April 15, with shipments beginning in the US starting April 22. Either date is likely to change depending upon the coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to several reports, the affordable iPhone will start at $399. Apple is said to stick to the traditional design where the iPhone SE 2020 will sport thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display and sport a similar chassis to the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2020 will reportedly come in two sizes. The standard iPhone SE 2020 will have a 4.7-inch display, whereas the bigger ‘Plus’ variant will have a 5.5-inch screen. Since the smartphones will sport the same design as the iPhone 8, they will also continue to feature the Home Button housing Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Apple will use the solid-state Home Button, which was first introduced in the iPhone 7.

While Apple is keeping the costs under a check by sticking to an old design, the performance unit on the iPhone SE 2020 is said to be a no-compromise.

Both the low-cost iPhones are expected to feature the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is found on the premium iPhone 11 Pro (Review), iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone 11.

The iPhone SE 2020 will reportedly also feature NFC for Apple Pay support. There is no word on the camera setup, but the iPhone SE 2020 can feature a single-camera module on the back, whereas the SE Plus 2020 could sport dual-cameras with a telephoto lens, much like the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple could initially launch the iPhone SE 2020 in the US and China, with its availability in other markets depending upon the global coronavirus situation.

One of China’s first online retailer had put up a placeholder page for the affordable iPhone on the website. Interestingly, the website references the upcoming smartphone like iPhone 9 and not iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone SE 2 as rumoured in the past.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

