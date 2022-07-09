Apple iPhone 14 series case design leaks, iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slightly larger camera island than 14 Pro

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models later this year in September or possibly October. The iPhone 13 series currently consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple is expected to ditch the mini version and go with a larger Plus model.

Due to poor sales figures of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, Apple could be ditching the mini and going with a larger ‘Plus’ model. This means the line-up will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The cases for the four iPhone 14 models were recently leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The tipster also posted a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max’s camera islands’ sizes. It is worth noting that the cut-out of the camera island on the iPhone 14 Pro looked smaller than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be getting some upgraded camera hardware. Previous reports have also suggested that the iPhone 14 series is getting a major front camera upgrade. The iPhone 14 models could also get new hole cut-outs for the front cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also expected to get a chip upgrade in the form of the A16 Bionic. However, the non-pro iPhone 14 models will feature the A15 Bionic chip or an upgraded version of it. You can expect more details about the iPhone 14 series to drop in the coming months.