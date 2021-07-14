Apple iPhone 13 series colour options leaked ahead of rumoured September launch

Apple iPhone 13 series specifications and features have leaked a few times. The upcoming 2021 iPhone 13 lineup is likely to include four new models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Pro. It looks like Apple would launch the iPhone 13 series in four new colour options.

According to a tipster, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will debut in four new colours. Apple iPhone 13 series colour options leaked by Apple Tomorrow are Pearl, Rose, Matte Black and Sunset Gold colours. The Sunset Gold colour option is a darker shade of Gold, whereas the Rose colour is similar to the iPhone 7’s Rose Gold colour option.

Apple iPhone 12 (Review) and iPhone 12 mini come in six colour options. The Pro models come in four colours Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue, and Gold.

Details of the iPhone 13 series have leaked quite a few times in the past. According to reports, the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display.

The standard iPhone 13 models are likely to feature 60Hz models. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 per cent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space.

Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13. Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display.

The iPhone 13 battery is also said to get bigger. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review). Rumours also suggest that the upcoming 2021 iPhone models are likely to get slightly larger coils.

This could result in a slightly faster charging speed. Apple is also said to introduce reverse wireless charging support on the iPhone 13 lineup.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor.

A report earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, reported the upgraded ultrawide camera would only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.