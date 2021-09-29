MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iPhone 13 Pro at fourth spot on DxOMark's overall camera list, iPhone 13 mini surpasses iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro managed an overall score of 137 points and a selfie score of 99 points, while the iPhone 13 mini recorded an overall score of 130 points and a selfie score of 99 points.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

Apple recently announced four new iPhone in the form of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones recently went through DxOMark’s testing, revealing some impressive results.

The new upgraded image sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro have helped it to the fourth spot on DxOMark’s list. The iPhone 13 Pro shares the same sensors as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, managed to one up last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro managed an overall score of 137 points and a selfie score of 99 points, while the iPhone 13 mini recorded an overall score of 130 points and a selfie score of 99 points.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.5-aperture lens, Sensor Shift OIS, Dual Pixel AF, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.8-aperture lens and OIS. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini opt for a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and Sensor Shift OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with f/2.4 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Pro recorded a photo score of 144 points and a video score of 119 points, while the mini managed to score 137 points in the photo test and 117 points in video. The 117 points in video is one of the highest of any smartphone, However, the lack of a telephoto camera saw the iPhone 13 mini achieve 55 points Zoom score as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 77 points.

Close

Related stories

Despite strong performance in the Zoom department, the iPhone 13 Pro is still unable to compete with devices with Periscope cameras like the Huawei P50 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. You can check out DxOMark’s full camera review for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini on the official website.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iPhone #smartphones
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.