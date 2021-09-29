Apple iPhone 13 Pro at fourth spot on DxOMark's overall camera list, iPhone 13 mini surpasses iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple recently announced four new iPhone in the form of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones recently went through DxOMark’s testing, revealing some impressive results.

The new upgraded image sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro have helped it to the fourth spot on DxOMark’s list. The iPhone 13 Pro shares the same sensors as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, managed to one up last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro managed an overall score of 137 points and a selfie score of 99 points, while the iPhone 13 mini recorded an overall score of 130 points and a selfie score of 99 points.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.5-aperture lens, Sensor Shift OIS, Dual Pixel AF, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.8-aperture lens and OIS. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini opt for a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and Sensor Shift OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide unit with f/2.4 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Pro recorded a photo score of 144 points and a video score of 119 points, while the mini managed to score 137 points in the photo test and 117 points in video. The 117 points in video is one of the highest of any smartphone, However, the lack of a telephoto camera saw the iPhone 13 mini achieve 55 points Zoom score as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 77 points.